Clark’s Christmas Kids: Help donate gifts for foster kids in Georgia this holiday season

ATLANTA — Clark’s Christmas Kids returns for its 34th year. And we need your help to ensure that every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas morning.

There are over 10,000 children in foster care in Georgia. Each year, Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB have joined the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services to make their holidays brighter.

There are several ways to donate.

Shoppers can attend live events in Walmart locations in the metro Atlanta area to purchase gifts from a child’s wish list.

Sunday, December 8th: Walmart 970 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 from 1pm-3pm

Saturday, December 14th: Walmart 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096 from 9am-noon

Sunday, December 15th: Walmart 210 Cobb Pkwy SE S, Marietta, GA 30060 from 1pm-3pm

Shoppers can purchase gifts and drop them off Monday through Friday until Dec. 13th at the Clark’s Christmas Kids warehouse. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 770 Atlanta South Parkway Suite 110 Atlanta, GA 30349

If you don’t have time to shop, you can make a monetary donation here.

Click here for more information on your donations.

