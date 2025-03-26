UGA wide receiver was driving 107 mph when he was pulled over by police

ATHENS, Ga. — UGA wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was driving 107 mph when he was pulled over by Athens-Clarke County police on March, an incident report obtained by ESPN says.

Tuggle, whose legal name is Nitareon Tuggle, was arrested just before 2 a.m. on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was released from the Clarke County Detention Center less than an hour later on a $26 bond, according to jail records.

The arrest report said luckily there was no one else on the road at the time of Tuggles’ arrest.

“I instructed Tuggle to exit the vehicle, at which point he nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park,” the report said. “Due to his reckless disregard for the safety of others -- including himself, his passenger, other motorists, and myself -- by operating the vehicle at a speed 42 mph over the limit and exceeding triple-digit speeds, I placed him under arrest.”

RELATED STORIES:

The 6′1″ freshman is originally from Goshen, Indiana, according to the team’s roster. He has been suspended indefinitely from team activities, the UGA Athletics Department said.

A UGA sports communications spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley also has been suspended indefinitely.

UGA head football coach Kirby Smart addressed the incident during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. Smart said he was disappointed in the players’ decisions, but reiterated that the program is educating their players.

“You know, both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes,” Smart said. “There are things that surround on each one of these outside of what, just the immediate reaction is how in the world can this happen again. And I get that. But each one on case-by-case basis, you have to look at it like these are your children. That’s the way I look at it….They make mistakes and the consequences that come with those are based on a case-by-case basis.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group