Trash truck catches fire, Athens waste department warns about improper battery disposal risks

ATHENS, Ga. — Solid Waste Department staff are warning the public about the danger of not disposing of used batteries properly.

The Athens-Clarke County department put the warning out after one of their trash trucks caught fire while it was on its route.

The department said the fire was caused by batteries that were thrown away in normal trash rather than being disposed of in a proper recycling location.

“Once again, batteries that were improperly thrown away caused another dangerous situation,” officials said. “These fires put our drivers, first responders and the public at risk.”

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When a trash truck catches fire, the crew has to dump the entire load wherever they are so the fire can be put out.

Athens-Clarke solid waste staff said “there is absolutely no excuse” for just throwing used batteries away in the trash.

Instead of making “one carless decision” that could hurt someone or destroy equipment, the county shared the following, free, recycling and battery drop off locations:

CHaRM- 1005 College Ave

ACC Solid Waste- 725 Hancock Industrial Way

ACC Landfill- 5700 Lexington Rd

Fire Station #2- 275 Cleveland Rd

Fire Station #9- 1650 Danielsville Rd

Fire Station #8- 3955 Jefferson Rd

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