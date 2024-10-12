Clarke County

This is why Glen Powell was spotted at today’s UGA game at Sanford Stadium

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Glen Powell Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo caught a quick photo of Glen Powell in his uniform, getting ready to run out on the field during halftime of Saturday’s game. (PHOTOS: WSB-TV/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — One of Hollywood’s hottest actors right now, Glen Powell, was spotted at Saturday’s UGA game against Mississippi State to film parts of new football show “Chad Powers.”

“Chad Powers” follows Powell as Russ Holliday, a “disgraced college quarterback” who disguises himself to walk onto “a struggling southern football team to revive his football career.”

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo caught a quick photo of Powell in his uniform, getting ready to run out on the field during halftime of Saturday’s game.

The Hulu comedy series is based on a popular sketch from Giants Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

Manning disguises himself as “Chad Powers” and tries to walk onto the Penn State football team.

For the Hulu comedy series, Powell not only stars, but is also one of the producers and co-creators.

