Glen Powell spotted in Atlanta filming new college football TV show ‘Chad Powers’

ATLANTA — Glen Powell summer has arrived in Atlanta. The “Twisters” and “Anyone But You” star was spotted in Atlanta this week filming his latest project.

“Chad Powers” follows Powell as Russ Holliday, a “disgraced college quarterback” who disguises himself to walk onto “a struggling southern football team to revive his football career.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New photos show Powell filming the show on the Morehouse College campus. Many fans were quick to point out how unrecognizable Powell looked in his Powers disguise.

The Hulu comedy series is based on a popular sketch from Giants Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

Manning disguises himself as “Chad Powers” and tries to walk onto the Penn State football team.

For the Hulu comedy series, Powell not only stars, but is also one of the producers and co-creators. The show is expected to film around metro Atlanta for the next month.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Driver gets most of her money back after being charged thousands by Peach Pass

©2024 Cox Media Group