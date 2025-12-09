Suspect in series of FedEx package thefts arrested in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars of products from a FedEx distribution center in Athens was identified and charged with several felonies.

Channel 2 Action News reported in October when police said about $50,000 of product had been stolen from the facility over just two months. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has now identified the suspect accused of the thefts as Kendrick Walter.

Warrants for Walter’s arrest detail a variety of felonies he’s accused of committing to steal from the FedEx facility on Olympic Drive.

Walter is accused of a series of thefts going all the way back to June, when he would scan items on his FedEx delivery route as missing in order to take them for himself, an arrest warrant says.

An arrest warrant from the summer showed that Walter was accused of taking pairs of Air Jordan Retros from his route.

Eventually, Walter was identified by a facility manager as a suspect in the thefts, and while they did not provide his name at the time, FedEx confirmed the employee was terminated.

"The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We do not tolerate criminal activity in our network and work with law enforcement partners to shut down any such activity," FedEx said previously. “This individual is no longer employed by FedEx, and any further questions should be directed to investigating law enforcement.”

An Athens-Clarke police officer interviewed the facility manager, who said that after being fired from the distribution center, Walter had come back to the facility and jumped over the fence to get inside.

From July to August, Walter was accused of committing multiple thefts and taking almost $50,000 of products, totaled out from what police reported was 175 individual items.

Police said previously that the FedEx manager did not have specific theft reports from September or October, but that the facility had been stolen from an estimated 27 times in July and August.

Additional thefts were reported in October, according to police.

Speaking to Athens-Clarke County officers, the facility manager told officers that he believed the suspect would jump over the fence and go to open the loading bay doors, before entering one of the trucks there.

Then, he’d steal packages being shipped by Verizon Wireless, leave the facility and get into a FedEx truck parked there before driving it over to a personal vehicle to stash the items, then drive the truck back to the facility.

Once the truck was parked again, the man FedEx staff say stole items from the distribution center would jump the fence again and drive away in his own vehicle.

The warrants filed for Walter’s arrest include similar descriptions, including accusations of loitering and jumping the fence to get inside before accessing trucks to allegedly steal packages.

Newly filed arrest warrants for Walter show the alleged crimes continued into early December, including entering FedEx vehicles to take boxes of items and, on at least one occasion, being chased off the property.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get a more complete count on how much Walter is accused of taking from the FedEx site from Athens-Clarke County police.

