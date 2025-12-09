Ex-VP of North Georgia Christian university indicted on charges of lying to investigators

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted the former vice president of Truett McConnell University on charges of making false statements.

Bradley Reynolds is accused of having an alleged relationship with a former student and employee of the university.

In early 2024, a woman came forward to the White County Sheriff’s Office to report sexual abuse occurring while she was a student and later as an employee at the university.

The woman provided law enforcement with more than 350 emails allegedly sent by Reynolds.

According to the indictment, Reynolds lied to investigators when he said he had no sexual relationship with the woman, and that he lied to them when confronted with emails to the woman saying that “his wife was going to die and that he would make (her) his second wife.”

Another of the charges in the indictment stems from Reynolds saying that he didn’t use a Yahoo email account to email the woman.

The theology professor told investigators that he was being “framed” and that he did not send the emails in question.

However, according to an incident report, a later forensic analysis of his phone revealed that those emails were from Reynolds.

Reynolds was placed on leave after learning of the allegations and was eventually terminated.

According to the White County District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bradley, who is expected to turn himself in within the next two weeks. He has a $30,000 bond.

The victim’s attorney sent us a statement previously, saying: “This whole experience for Haley is not political or based on hate but healing and the right time to make the changes that were long overdue at TMU. These brave women who came forward and the others who were afraid to deserve the support of the Christian community going forward with support for healing and change. This matter did not have to go this far which put unnecessary mental strain on Haley and others who were having to deal with this in public or during the school’s investigation. The prayers we all have now is for TMU to seriously change the culture of the school and to move forward and make the needed changes to keep all students safe.”

