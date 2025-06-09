GA Christian college president placed on leave amid accusations of misconduct by former employee

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The president of a private Baptist college in northeast Georgia is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a sexual misconduct investigation concerning a former school employee.

On May 30, Truett McConnell University shared in a statement that the allegations involved a former TMU administrator and professor.

Last Friday, TMU’s Board of Trustees said they met out of “genuine concern” to address allegations of sexual abuse regarding the person who brought forth the accusations, or any others.

The chairman brought three proposals, which were presented to the trustees.

The recommendations included:

A third-party investigation will be conducted by Richard Hyde with Phoenix Research LLC.

President Dr. Emir Caner will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Dr. John Yarbrough will serve as Truett McConnell University as acting president until a final determination can be made regarding the trustees’ ultimate decision on this matter.

The votes were unanimous.

“Truett McConnell University encourages alleged misconduct to be reported as soon as possible. Every TMU employee is trained to bring reports of alleged misconduct to the Title IX or HR office, allowing students to speak with an employee whom they trust,” the release states.

“We request that you continue to pray for the entire TMU family and all parties involved,” school officials said.

The former employee were accused of an inappropriate and immoral relationship with an alumnus who was later hired by the university.

According to the release, in February 2024, the accused notified TMU leadership that the White County Sheriff’s Office was investigating him for an inappropriate relationship.

At that time, he was placed on administrative leave, and in a matter of days was no longer employed with TMU.

In the summer of 2024, university officials said they learned the White County Sheriff’s Office investigation was closed.

The investigator concluded there was not enough evidence in the case to seek prosecution.

Truett McConnell University is a private Christian liberal arts and sciences university, offering baccalaureate and master’s degrees, operated under the auspices of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and controlled by a Board of Trustees elected by the Convention.

The university is in Cleveland, Ga., which is about 75 miles from Atlanta.

