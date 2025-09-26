North GA Christian college parts ways with president after claims of school sexual abuse, cover-up

CLEVELAND, Ga. — A north Georgia Christian university has decided to part ways with its president after an investigation into what it is calling “concerning recent allegations of abuse and cover-up.”

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna has been following the investigation since the allegations came out earlier this year.

The Truett McConnell University Board of Trustees released a statement confirming that after the findings of the investigation were presented on Thursday, they chose to separate from Dr. Emir Caner.

He had been placed on leave in June over allegations of a cover-up.

Caner spent 17 years with Truett McConnell University.

The allegations focus on Dr. Brad Reynolds, a theology professor, administrator and pastor.

In early 2024, a woman came forward to the White County Sheriff’s Office to report sexual abuse occurring while she was a student and later as an employee at the university.

The woman provided law enforcement with more than 350 emails allegedly sent by Reynolds.

Some of those emails were explicit in nature, including one where Reynolds described a dream in which his wife died and he married the woman.

The theology professor told investigators that he was being “framed” and that he did not send the emails in question.

However, according to an incident report, a later forensic analysis of his phone revealed that those emails were from Reynolds.

Reynolds was placed on leave after learning of the allegations and eventually terminated.

Acting President Dr. John Yarbrough has been appointed Interim President while the Board of Trustees appoints a committee to search for a new president.

Marcia Shein, the attorney for the woman who brought the sexual abuse allegations, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News, saying the decision was “long overdue.”

It is the right thing for the Board of TMU to release Caner. This whole experience for Haley is not political or based on hate but healing and the right time to make the changes that were long overdue at TMU. These brave women who came forward and the others who were afraid to deserve the support of the Christian community going forward with support for healing and change. This matter did not have to go this far which put unnecessary mental strain on Haley and others who were having to deal with this in public or during the school’s investigation. The prayers we all have now is for TMU to seriously change the culture of the school and to move forward and make the needed changes to keep all students safe. — Marcia G. Shein

