FedEx warehouse thefts totaled $50K over 2 months in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a series of reported thefts from a FedEx distribution center and warehouse totaling up to about $50,000.

According to a police report from ACCPD, the manager of the FedEx Distribution Center on Olympic Drive reported multiple thefts that happened over months.

When officers spoke to the facility manager in early October, he said he believed a former employee was jumping over the fence, going inside and taking multiple Verizon Wireless products out.

The FedEx manager told police the thefts were happening as far back as July.

The reported stolen items were split between more than $21,000 worth of items reportedly stolen in July and another nearly $29,000 worth in August, for 175 items.

Police said the FedEx manager did not have specific theft reports from September or October, but that the facility had been stolen from an estimated 27 times in July and August.

The manager told officers that he believed the suspect would jump over the fence and go to open the loading bay doors, before entering one of the trucks there.

Then, he’d steal packages being shipped by Verizon Wireless, leave the facility and get into a FedEx truck parked there before driving it over to a personal vehicle to stash the items, then drive the truck back to the facility.

Once the truck was parked again, the man FedEx staff say stole items from the distribution center would jump the fence again and drive away in his own vehicle.

As no suspects have been charged, Channel 2 Action News is not identifying persons of interest named to police by the FedEx manager.

In a statement shared with Channel 2, FedEx said “The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We do not tolerate criminal activity in our network and work with law enforcement partners to shut down any such activity. This individual is no longer employed by FedEx, and any further questions should be directed to investigating law enforcement.”

