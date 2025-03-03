Search warrant leads to arrest of Athens man in possession of drug, paraphrenalia

ATHENS, Ga. — A man was arrested last week after a search warrant was led to a drug bust in Athens Clarke County.

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 100 block of Rocksprings Court on February 25 in reference to the distribution of narcotics out of a home in the area.

Law enforcement officials arrested 44-year-old Steven Wall of Athens after a search of his apartment turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and marijuana.

While searching the apartment, police also found a Hi Point .9mm pistol and $476 in cash.

Wall was charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, theft of lost or mislaid property-firearm, along with other drug-related charges.

Officials say this is Wall’s second arrest for drug distribution while possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information or tips regarding illegal drug distribution is asked to contact the Drug Tip Line at 706-713-3297.

