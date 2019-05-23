Officer shares tense moments he helped save man from jumping off train trestle

ATHENS, Ga. - A group of Athens-Clarke County officers are being hailed as heroes after helping get a man in crisis off a train trestle before he could jump.
The situation happened last month. An officer said he was on patrol around 9 p.m. when he saw a man hanging on the outside of the North Avenue train trestle in Athens, about 100 feet in the air.
That's when the officer called for help and jumped into action to get the man down safely.
TODAY AT 5: Our interview with one of the officers who helped talk the man down and the importance he says mental health training played in making this a good outcome.
