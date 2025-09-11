‘Miley Cyrus’ needed thousands in gift cards from online GA ‘relationship’

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man thought he was in a relationship with singer and actress Miley Cyrus and that she needed money from him.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a 65-year-old man said he started an online relationship with Cyrus.

Over several months, he began sending gift cards to the person he thought was Cyrus. He ultimately sent $3,500.

After that, he gave the unidentified suspect access to an Imagine Visa Card. That credit card was maxed out at $1,600, the report says.

The suspect then convinced the man to open a JPMorgan Chase account and add a Kevin G. Schmidt to the account. The victim closed the account before any money was removed.

It’s unclear if Schmidt is the name of the person involved or an alias.

