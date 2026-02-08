Man sentenced in Athens 3-year-old’s death

ATHENS, Ga. — Desmontrez Mathis, 24, of Athens, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of 3-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith.

A Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge delivered the sentence on Feb. 6.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the sentencing on Sunday. In addition to the life term, the court ordered Mathis to serve 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of strict probation.

Mathis is a 24-year-old resident of Athens. He is also known by the alias “Ten.”

He is one of three who were convicted in the murder of 3-year-old Kyron, who was fatally shot during a drive-by while watching TV on his couch in Athens in 2024.

