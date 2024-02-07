Kendall Jenner serves drinks to screaming crowd at Athens bar dressed in Bulldogs sweatshirt

ATHENS, Ga. — Model Kendall Jenner drew a large crowd during an appearance at an Athens bar and restaurant Tuesday night to promote her tequila brand.
Jenner appeared at Paloma Park, just down the street from the legendary 40 Watt Club, and served drinks to a packed excited crowd of mostly young women while wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs sweatshirt.
The bar had advertised a “Tacos & Tequila Tuesday Takeover” event on their Instagram page.
Paloma Park didn’t promote that Jenner would appear before the event but reposted many clips of her behind the bar on their stories afterward.
Jenner fan accounts on Instagram also showed her serving drinks at the bar.
Jenner posted clips to her Instagram story earlier Tuesday showing her hosting a similar event at a Tuscaloosa bar for University of Alabama fans and students.
Jenner, 28, is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and rose to fame on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality television show that aired for nearly 15 years.
