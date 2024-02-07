Burglary call prompts heavy police presence along busy highway in Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A heavy police presence was seen along a busy highway in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers are investigating a possible burglary in the area of 3040 W Main Street near Highway 78 in Snellville.
The address appears to be a Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting business.
Channel 2 Action News viewers told us they spotted nearly a dozen police vehicles in the area.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where several officers swarmed the parking lot.
Gwinnett officials did confirm to Channel 2 Action News that they believe all individuals are in custody at this time.
