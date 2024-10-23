Georgia legend Mark Richt raising money in fight against Parkinson’s, Crohn’s disease

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Hall of Famer head coach Mark Richt is calling on Dawg Nation to come together for not one, but two causes on Wednesday night.

Richt is hosting the second annual Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl, a bowling tournament to raise money in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and Crohn’s disease.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richt announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis three years ago. His granddaughter Jadyn has been battling Crohn’s disease since she was born.

All proceeds from the tournament and donations will go toward University of Georgia’s Isakson Center for Neurological Disease Research.

“The Richt family is proud to support Dr. Anumantha Kanthasamy and his team of researchers at the Isakson Center where they are exploring breakthroughs and new treatment methods for those affected by Parkinson’s Disease.”

The Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl set a fundraising goal of $750,000. Ahead of the event, about $628,000 has been raised so far.

TRENDING STORIES:

Richt started his tenure at UGA in 2001 has a record of 145-51 (.738) and was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005.

From 2001 to 2015, Richt led the team to two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games (10-5) and eight top 10 final national poll finishes.

After his time at UGA, Richt became the head coach at his alma mater Miami in 2016 where he coached until his retirement in 2018.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group