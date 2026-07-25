Former UGA star Brock Bowers gets engaged

ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia bulldog and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is trading the cheers of a crowd for wedding bells.

Bowers, 23, proposed to his girlfriend, Cameron Newell, earlier this week, the couple posted on Instagram.

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“I’m so lucky I get to do life with you. I can’t wait to marry you,” Newell wrote in her social media post.

The Raiders even posted their support for the couple calling their engagement, “The Bower of Love.”

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The tight end finished his Bulldogs football career as a John Mackey Award winner and two-time national champion.

He led the team in receiving yards during each of his three seasons and finished with 175 passes, 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 career receiving yards.

The Raiders then drafted Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his first season with the Raiders, Bowers set a rookie record with 112 catches. He recorded 1,194 receiving yards.

The Associated Press named Bowers a finalist for its Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

He then went back to UGA to finish the finance degree he started before being drafted and graduated in May 2025 while still playing in the NFL.

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