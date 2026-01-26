Former UGA president dies

ATHENS, Ga. — Michael F. Adams, former president of the University of Georgia, died Sunday at the age of 77.

His death followed a brief illness, the University of Georgia said.

Adams served as UGA’s 21st president from 1997 until 2013, during which he led the university to national prominence as one of the top 20 public research universities in the country.

Under his leadership, enrollment at UGA rose from 29,673 students in 1997 to 35,000 in 2012.

“President Adams truly believed in the transformational power of higher education, and he envisioned and launched bold new programs and initiatives to help students achieve their dreams,” said Meg Amstutz, dean of the Morehead Honors College and former chief of staff to President Adams. “He clearly understood that the future health of the state was tied to the strength of its flagship university, and he worked tirelessly to strengthen academic offerings for students so that they might then become proud alumni and leaders in their communities.”

During his presidency, Adams contributed significantly to the academic landscape by helping to establish various colleges and schools, including the College of Public Health in 2005 and the College of Engineering in 2012. He also saw the university’s endowment grow from $249.4 million in 1997 to $745.8 million in 2011, while private giving to the institution doubled during his tenure.

Adams pointed out the transformative nature of education in his final State of the University address in 2013: “This is about more than numbers. It is about people, about opportunity, about the power of education to improve both an individual’s life and the community in which he or she lives. It’s about transformation.”

His 16-year administration at UGA was marked by significant physical improvements to the campus, with more than $1 billion invested in construction and renovation projects. This included notable facilities like the Zell B. Miller Learning Center and the Paul D. Coverdell Center for Biomedical and Health Sciences, the university said.

⁣⁣⁣Adams was recognized with more than 50 awards for his leadership in higher education.

Before his role as UGA president, Adams served as president of Centre College from 1989 to 1997, vice president of University Affairs for Pepperdine College and as a faculty member at the Ohio State University. He also was chief of staff to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Howard Baker and an aide to Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander.

Adams returned to Pepperdine after leaving UGA, serving as the institution’s chancellor.

Adams’ legacy is highlighted through the approximately 110,000 degrees he signed during his tenure, representing nearly half of UGA’s living alumni.

His philosophy of stewardship for the university was clear when he said, “None of us are owners of the University of Georgia; we merely are stewards of a legacy entrusted to us by generations.”

