Defense barred from introducing new witness in Tara Baker murder trial

ATHENS, Ga. — Another heated clash unfolded in the courtroom Wednesday as testimony continued in the Tara Baker murder trial.

Jurors spent a large portion of the morning outside the courtroom while the judge addressed disputes between prosecutors and the defense over what evidence would be allowed.

At one point, Judge Lisa Lott sent the jury out as attorneys argued over whether the defense could call a new witness.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am going to have to ask you to go into the jury room. Please don’t discuss the case,” Judge Lott told jurors.

The court session began late as attorneys debated admissibility issues. Defense attorney Ahmad Cruz attempted to add a witness who he said could point to alternative suspects in the 2001 murder of Tara Baker. The judge ultimately denied that request.

“Our position would be other suspects that were looked at should be considered by the jury, as opposed to making this case solely about Mr. Melton and Mr. Faust,” Cruz argued in court.

The defense has repeatedly focused on Baker’s boyfriend at the time, Chris Melton, suggesting he should remain a suspect. Prosecutors maintain Melton was thoroughly investigated and cleared years ago.

Baker, a University of Georgia law student, was found dead in her burned East Athens home in January 2001. The case remained unsolved for more than two decades before being reopened by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Edrick Faust was arrested and charged in 2024.

Judge Lott ruled the defense had not met the legal requirements to introduce the proposed testimony.

“The defense has failed to provide the proper motion and notice that the law requires to even make the determination that the evidence should be admitted,” she said.

Jurors did hear new testimony Wednesday about forensic evidence collected at the crime scene. Retired GBI forensic analyst Larry Peterson testified about hairs recovered from Baker’s body.

Most of the hairs were determined to be Baker’s own, while others belonged to her roommates — findings investigators said were expected since they lived together. Peterson also testified that none of the hairs could be linked to Chris Melton.

“As it relates to Mr. Melton, they could not have originated from him,” Peterson told the court.

The trial is expected to continue through the week as prosecutors present additional forensic and investigative evidence.

