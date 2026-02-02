Man accused of killing UGA law student Tara Baker appears for fiery 1st day in court

ATHENS, Ga. — In the high-profile murder trial of the man accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker more than 20 years ago, it was a fiery first day in court.

“Tara Louis Baker was a bright young 23-year-old from Lovejoy, Georgia,” said Kris Bolden, Athens-Clarke County Assistant District Attorney.

The prosecutors began outlining their case against suspect Edrick Lamont Faust by describing the person who was killed.

“In the early morning hours of Jan. 18, 2001, Tara’s promising future came to a violent and abrupt end,” Bolden told the court.

Prosecutors allege that Faust set her apartment on fire to conceal the crime.

“She was sexually assaulted, she was stabbed, she was strangled and she was left for dead on her bedroom floor,” Bolden said.

Defense Attorney Ahmad Crews tried to convince the jury of his client’s innocence.

“How did Mr. Faust get away unseen in the middle of the morning?” Crews asked.

Faust was not arrested until May of 2024, after a new DNA analysis linked him to the cold case. Faust is facing a 12-count indictment, including charges of murder, rape and arson.

During the first day of court, Crews was held in contempt of court.

“This is the second time, Judge, Mr. Crews has violated the rules to work himself around the state rules of Georgia,” District Attorney Kalki Yalamanchili said.

Judge Lisa Lott took that complaint seriously.

“As I just stated 10 minutes ago, I’m holding you in contempt of court and I’m fining you $1,000,” Lott told Crews.

