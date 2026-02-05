Tensions flare as defense seeks repeated mistrials in Tara Baker murder trial

ATHENS, Ga. — The defense attorney for the man accused of murdering a University of Georgia law student 25 years ago asked for yet another mistrial Tuesday, the third such request in a single day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The repeated motions came during the murder trial of Edrick Faust, who is charged in the 2001 killing of UGA law student Tara Baker. Prosecutors say Baker was strangled and stabbed to death inside her Athens home, which was then set on fire.

The case went cold for more than two decades until Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents announced in 2024 that new DNA testing linked Faust to Baker.

Throughout Tuesday’s proceedings, Faust’s attorney, Ahmad Crews, argued that his client is not receiving a fair trial and that the court has restricted his ability to challenge evidence and question witnesses.

“This trial has been worse than practicing in Communist Russia,” Crews told the court after filing his second mistrial motion of the day. “We are asking for a mistrial.”

Earlier in the morning, Crews made similar claims, saying the defense had been “handcuffed” while prosecutors were allowed “free reign.”

He objected to testimony from an ATF engineer regarding fire tests conducted in connection with the case, arguing prosecutors had not properly laid the foundation for that evidence. When the judge overruled his objection, Crews again requested a mistrial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Mr. Faust is not receiving his due process rights,” he said.

Chief Judge Lisa Lott of the Western Judicial Circuit denied each motion, reminding Crews that requesting a mistrial is an extreme legal remedy.

“Having a slight tantrum every time you get a ruling you don’t agree with is really not appropriate,” Judge Lott said in court.

Despite tense exchanges between the defense and the bench, testimony continued Tuesday afternoon.

One of Tara Baker’s former roommates took the stand. The defense attempted to suggest Baker’s boyfriend at the time could have been involved in her death, portraying their relationship as troubled.

However, the roommate testified that Baker and her boyfriend were happy together, even if Baker’s demanding career ambitions sometimes made long-term planning difficult.

Faust has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Testimony in the trial is expected to resume on Thursday in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court.

RELATED STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group