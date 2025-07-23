Clarke County School District temporarily moves to in-person registration

ATHENS, Ga. — The Clarke County School District has temporarily shifted from online to in-person student registration to accommodate the expected demand for new student enrollment.

School officials said in-person registration takes place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the District Office gymnasium at 595 Prince Ave. in Athens until Aug. 5.

Registration during this period will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and individual appointments will not be available. Families are encouraged to complete the enrollment process online by Friday to ensure timely processing.

Required documents include two proofs of residency dated within 30 days of registration, parent/guardian ID or valid passport, student’s birth certificate or passport, student’s Social Security card, Georgia Immunization Form 3231, and custody documents if applicable.

The Clarke County School District’s move to in-person registration aims to ensure all new students are enrolled and ready for the start of the school year on Aug. 6, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Registration will not be available July 30 due to a districtwide professional learning event.

Families seeking further information or assistance can contact Carla Fonseca, K-12 Student Registration Coordinator, at registration@clarke.k12.ga.us or 706-546-7721, Ext. 79611, and Courtney Haynes, Pre-K Registrar, at enrollprek@clarke.k12.ga.us or 706-357-5239, Ext. 20417.

