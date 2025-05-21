Body found inside burning Athens home

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after firefighters responded to a burning home in Athens, a body was found inside.

Athens-Clarke County firefighters were called to a home on Briarcliff Road just after 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Because of the heavy fire and that the floor of the home had collapsed, crews could not get inside the building to search for anyone trapped.

Three hours later, crews found a body inside the home. That person’s identity has not been released.

The coroner’s office is still working to confirm the official cause of death.

“This is a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family and all those impacted,” said Fire Chief Nate Moss. “Our firefighters responded swiftly under dangerous conditions and did everything possible to manage the fire and preserve life.”

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

