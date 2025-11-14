Bed bug outbreak closes Athens-Clarke municipal court

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on East Washington Street is closed until Monday due to a bug problem.

According to officials, pest control crews are out in force at the court due to bed bugs exposure.

“The treatment is precautionary due to a Municipal Court visitor who exhibited signs of possible bed bugs,” officials said in a statement. “The closure and treatment are only for the Municipal Court area. All other courts and courthouse operations are not affected by the closure and will remain open as normal.”

On Monday, operations are expected to be back to normal at all courts.

If you need to enter the courthouse for non-Municipal Court services, the East Washington Street entrance is open on the second floor.

First floor operations are expected to be normal on Monday when the court is back open.

Despite the court being closed for municipal needs in-person, officials said online services were still open for payments and other information.

