Athens police share photos of 2 men still wanted in 3-year-old’s deadly shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police are releasing photos of the men they say they are still searching for in the shooting death of Kyron Zarco.
Investigators say they have arrested two teenagers and two more suspects are still on the run.
The 3-year-old Zarco was killed last week at a mobile home park in Athens in what police say was likely a gang-related shooting.
They previously said they were searching for three suspects, but have since added a fourth person.
Shortly after the shooting, 17-year-old Julian Cubillos was arrested. On Wednesday, police arrested 16-year-old Jayden Brown.
They are still searching for Dakious Echols, 18, and Desmontrez Mathis, 22.
All four have been or will be charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
