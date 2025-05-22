Athens police seek driver who seriously injured pedestrian, killed dog in hit-and-run crash

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are asking for the public’s help with a crash investigation where a driver seriously injured a pedestrian.
On April 13, at approximately 9 p.m., a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian happened on Essex Court at Cedar Shoals Drive.
The driver did not stop after hitting the man.
The victim was seriously injured and his dog was killed.
Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark sedan. Police said that evidence at the scene suggested that the passenger side door may be damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cameron at Caleb.Cameron@accgov.com or call 762-400-7191.
