Athens police seek driver who seriously injured pedestrian, killed dog in hit-and-run crash

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are asking for the public’s help with a crash investigation where a driver seriously injured a pedestrian.

On April 13, at approximately 9 p.m., a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian happened on Essex Court at Cedar Shoals Drive.

The driver did not stop after hitting the man.

The victim was seriously injured and his dog was killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark sedan. Police said that evidence at the scene suggested that the passenger side door may be damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cameron at Caleb.Cameron@accgov.com or call 762-400-7191.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group