Athens man arrested for DUI, homicide, in deadly crash

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are investigating a deadly crash.

On Sunday, shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Thomas Street and E. Hancock Avenue.

Police say Stephen Ford, 21, of Athens, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet truck north on N. Thomas Street, while a 1986 Yamaha 125XZ motorcycle was traveling south on the same street.

At the intersection of E. Hancock Avenue, the truck, while attempting a left-hand turn, drove into the path of the motorcycle, ejecting Jennifer McKillip, 38, of Athens.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Ford was charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and failure to yield while turning left.

Ford was not injured.

This was the sixth deadly crash, resulting in seven deaths in Athens-Clarke County in 2025.

