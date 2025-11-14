Athens-Clarke County Municipal Courthouse closed on Friday over bed bug infestation

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Municipal Courthouse will be closed through at least Friday because of an infestation of bed bugs.

“The closure and treatment are only for the Municipal Court area. All other courts and courthouse operations are not affected by the closure and will remain open as normal,” the court said in a news release.

The court said pest control will continue on Friday along the first floor of the building and will require the closing of the first-floor courthouse entrance and the Sheriff’s Office main entrance.

TRENDING STORIES:

The court expects to be back open by Monday.

“After the Athens-Clarke County Central Services Department was made aware of the bed bug exposure, it contacted the on-call pest control company for an assessment and treatment as per standard practice,” the court said.

This is not the first time that the courthouse has had to close down over bed bugs. It happened before in Feb. 2023.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bed bugs are not known to spread disease and do not usually pose a serious medical threat. Bed bugs have been found in five-star hotels and resorts and their presence is not determined by the cleanliness of the living conditions where they are found,” the court said in a news release.

©2025 Cox Media Group