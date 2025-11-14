Man detained in massive raid at Georgia Hyundai plant describes conditions they were kept in

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — In early September, over 500 workers, including more than 300 South Koreans, were detained at a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution plant in Bryan County during a raid by Homeland Security.

The raid, described as the largest single-site enforcement operation in Homeland Security Investigations’ history, involved armed officers, drones, and helicopters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mr. Kim, one of the detained workers, recounted the experience as being like a scene from a movie, with workers shackled and taken to a detention facility.

“Neither before nor after the arrest—or even now—have we ever been told any reason for our detention,” said Mr. Kim.

Mr. Kim described the conditions at the detention facility as cold and unsanitary, with moldy mattresses and foul-smelling water.

He also reported discriminatory behavior from guards, who made derogatory comments and gestures.

The Korean workers were detained for a week before being allowed to return home after negotiations between the governments.

Mr. Kim is among nearly 200 detainees preparing to sue ICE, alleging unlawful policing, racial profiling, human rights violations, excessive force, and unlawful arrest.

RELATED STORIES:

The raid has sparked controversy, especially given South Korea’s recent pledge to invest $350 billion in the U.S. The head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea emphasized the need for skilled Korean workers to train U.S. workers in specialized fields like EVs and semiconductors.

Hyundai plans to open the plant in 2026, while LG Energy Solution initially suspended operations but has since resumed construction and travel.

The raid has caused “severe trauma” for the workers, potentially delaying factory construction.

The incident has strained relations between the U.S. and South Korea, with the latter’s President Lee warning of significant trauma for the workers involved. Both countries are working on revising the visa system to prevent future incidents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group