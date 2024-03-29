2 more members of Gangster Disciples convicted in ‘gruesome’ Athens murder case

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta men have been convicted for their roles in the “gruesome” murders of three people in Athens.

According to court documents, Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka “Lil Larry,” 29, of Decatur, and Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka “Different,” 37, of Lithonia, were both sentenced after they pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization Conspiracy charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors said Gangster Disciples member Walter Brown was murdered in Athens in 2018. Three co-conspirators who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in 2023, Philmon Deshawn Chambers, Andrea Paige Browner, and Lesley Chappell Green, believed three Athens residents were responsible and wanted to retaliate.

According to the investigation, Chambers shot one of those people, Rodriquez Rucker, to death at his home, prosecutors said. Chambers and Browner fled to Texas, where Browner was arrested.

Chambers thought that someone must have been cooperating with law enforcement and decided Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson were “snitches.” He directed Green to murder Ruff and Jackson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Green lured Ruff and Jackson to break into storage sheds and steal items to send to help Chambers, prosecutors said. They were shot to death in the storage unit on Dec. 19 and not found until Mar. 17, 2019.

Court documents revealed messages between Chambers, Green, Carlisle and Guidry that showed they conspired to dispose of the victims’ bodies, which included potentially burning the bodies or dumping the bodies in a landfill. Law enforcement recovered the bodies and made arrests before these plans could be carried out.

Guidry was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Carlisle was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man found shot near DeKalb County motel in critical condition, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group