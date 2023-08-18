3 more members of Gangster Disciples convicted in “gruesome” murders of 3 Athens men

ATHENS, Ga. — A federal jury has convicted three members of the Gangster Disciples for their roles in the “gruesome” murders of three people in Athens.

Philmon Deshawn Chambers, aka “Dolla Phil,” 34, of Atlanta; Andrea Paige Browner, aka “Drea,” 28, of Athens, Georgia; Lesley Chappell Green, aka “Grip,” 35, of Stone Mountain were each convicted of multiple charges including Racketeer Influence and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two co-defendants, Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka “Different,” 36, of Lithonia, Georgia; and Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka “Lil Larry,” 28, of Decatur, Georgia; pled guilty to similar charges in June.

Prosecutors said Gangster Disciples member Walter Brown was murdered in Athens in 2018. Chambers and Browner wanted retaliation and believed three Athens residents were responsible.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chambers shot one of those people, Rodriquez Rucker, to death at his home, prosecutors said. Chambers and Browner fled to Texas, where Browner was arrested.

Chambers thought that someone must have been cooperating with law enforcement and decided Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson were “snitches.” He directed Green to murder Ruff and Jackson.

Ruff and Jackson were lured by Green to break into storage sheds and steal items to send to help Chambers, prosecutors said. They were shot to death in the storage unit on Dec. 19 and not found until March 17, 2019.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Philmon Chambers, Andrea Browner and Lesley Green were Gangster Disciples who engaged in a pattern of violent criminal activity for years, to include three heinous murders; now, justice has been served,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Violent gangs, intimidation and murder have no place in our lawful society, and I commend the federal, state and local partners who worked so closely to solve this case of exceptional complexity.”

Chambers has been convicted of RICO conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering -- murder, carry and use of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence and causing the death of a person using a firearm.

Browner was convicted of RICO conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering -- murder and causing the death of a person using a firearm. Green was convicted of RICO conspiracy.

A sentencing date for Chambers, Browner and Green has not been

©2023 Cox Media Group