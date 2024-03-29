Former Gwinnett prep school teacher admits to inappropriate contact with student, pleads guilty

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County art teacher pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of child molestation.

According to Gwinnett County court records, on Thursday, R’Kheim Young pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation after admitting that he touched one of his students inappropriately and sent them texts.

In early April 2023, Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that Young was arrested after the mother of one of his students reported him.

Young was employed as an art teacher at Gerard Preparatory School when the allegations were made. It is not affiliated with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

According to the investigation, the student’s mother said Young made inappropriate sexual comments towards her daughter that made her uncomfortable. She said her daughter later told her that Young had touched her private parts over her clothes and made her touch him.

After investigators confirmed the allegations that were made, they arrested Young.

The school confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Young was placed on unpaid leave in late February after the allegations were made. He was then arrested earlier this month and fired.

Young was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Court officials also said he must register as a sex offender.

