Mother of 3 killed struck and killed in Floyd Co. by man who had meth on him when arrested

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County woman was killed last week while walking on the side of the road by a man who had methamphetamine with him when he was arrested.

Amanda Harris, 41, was walking on the side of Woods Road on Wednesday, March 20 at about 5:39 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a reckless driver.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Gunnells was driving south on Woods Road and left the roadway, traveling across both lanes and hit and killed Harris, a mother of three.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say Gunnells said he reached for an item inside his vehicle which caused him to veer off the road and strike Harris.

When deputies took Gunnells to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, they said he claimed an item wasn’t his.

The deputy returned to the parking lot to search his vehicle and found a bag of suspected crystal meth beside his patrol vehicle.

Gunnells is charged with possession of methamphetamine, first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and distracted driving.

Harris’ niece, Emily, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover Amanda’s funeral and other expenses the family now faces.

As of Thursday, just over $1,100 of the $20,000 goal has been raised.

You can donate here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Judge denies bond for Ga. cemetery worker who sold already-owned burial plots to grieving families

©2023 Cox Media Group