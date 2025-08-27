17 charged, accused of operating large drug ring in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A U.S. Attorney announced the unsealing of two federal indictments and one criminal complaint on Tuesday against 17 people accused of operating an armed drug trafficking network in Athens.

The charges involve the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, and other controlled substances.

Thirteen federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies collaborated to execute 12 search warrants in Athens and Atlanta on Aug. 26, leading to 13 arrests.

During the operation, authorities confiscated 26 guns, including 12 rifles and a grenade launcher, which was seized in Jefferson, Georgia.

In addition to the weapons, law enforcement seized 26 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $780,000, 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000, about 500 grams of methamphetamine, 5.14 ounces of crack cocaine, 2.4 pounds of marijuana, 128 controlled pharmaceuticals, and $63,532 in cash.

The defendants are currently making their initial appearances in the U.S. Magistrate Court in Macon, Georgia.

