City moving forward with greenway that would connect downtown, southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced plans to move forward with a new greenway project that will connect downtown Atlanta to southeast neighborhoods.

The Memorial Drive greenway has been in planning for nearly a decade. It will link Memorial Drive to MLK Jr. Drive, creating a more than half-mile linear park that connects Oakland Cemetery to the downtown connector and state capitol.

“I’m excited to see it now,” said Shawn Peden, a resident of the Grant Park neighborhood, who walks his dog Rocco in the area.

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari is spearheading the project.

“We’re working to get phase one off the ground, but over the next few weeks and months you’re going to see us have community feedback sessions,” Bakhtiari said.

Kristy Gomez, Senior Director of Communications at Oakland Cemetery, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “to draw more people, more people to Grant Park, there’s so much wonderful stuff to see here.”

The project will utilize many lots already acquired and cleared by the city over the years, with plans to transform seven city blocks. Ideas for the greenway include playgrounds, open lawns, and performance spaces.

Phase one of the project will stop at the Downtown Connector, but the original idea was to extend the park space over the freeway to Liberty Plaza and the Capitol, which would require help from state and federal government.

Community feedback sessions are planned to involve local residents in the development process.

