Vehicle fire at Atlanta airport is causing traffic headaches

ATLANTA — If you are heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, be prepared for unusually disrupted traffic after a van caught fire Wednesday evening.

At about 7:33 p.m. smoke was reportedly coming from the glove compartment of a vehicle parked at the South Curb of Hartsfield-Jackson, said Alnissa Ruiz-Craig, interim director of the airport’s Office of Communications and Media Affairs.

The vehicle caught fire, and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department quickly responded and extinguished the fire.

As a precaution, all traffic is temporarily diverted to the South Lower Level, and customer service representatives are on site redirecting passengers from the area. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Roadway traffic in the area is experiencing moderate congestion. The airport is otherwise operating normally, Ruiz-Craig said.

