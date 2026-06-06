City of Mableton looking to start its own police force

MABLETON, Ga. — In the wake of its policing dispute with Cobb County, Mableton said in a news release Thursday it’s seeking to create its Public Safety Division.

Mableton and Cobb County went through mediation on May 22, only for the agreement to come unraveled. City officials said they hope to have the Public Safety Division up and running on May 31, 2027.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with residents who expressed mixed reaction.

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“I feel like the infrastructure for Mableton to have its own police force is not really there,” Mableton Homeowner David Shortlidge said.

“I have really no objection to it except with costs. I’m not so sure that Mableton could afford it right now,” Mableton resident Richard Shorlidge said.

“Sounds like a big dollar,” said Mableton resident Joan Adkins

Two Mableton homeowners and one business owner, who declined to be identified, said they are in favor of having city police department, even if means money out of their own pockets.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said money would come from the Public Safety Special Service District fund the city council approved last December. Residential and commercial properties would pay the tax. There are proposed exemptions for seniors and veterans who are 100% disabled.

“I believe that they should still work it out with Cobb County, they have more of the ability to police Mableton,” Shortlidge said.

In its statement, the city said it sought an agreement with Cobb County through 2034.

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“However, the agreement proposed and adopted by the county prohibits the extension of the police services intergovernmental agreement to Mableton beyond one year,” the statement said.

Mableton’s statement said that experts, financial advisors and legal counsel “concluded that establishing City facilitated public safety services could save the City millions of dollars annually, while establishing a pathway to provide greater local control, accountability, and long-term stability.”

Mableton said it’s seeking local control of public safety model and long-term stability, while ensuring tax dollars and accountability remain local.

City officials also want to reassure residents that public safety won’t fall by the wayside through this transition and people shouldn’t hesitate to call 911.

“Our primary duty is the safety and security of every family, business, and neighborhood in Mableton,” said Mayor Michael Owens. “While we sought a long-term partnership with the County, recent developments have made it clear that Mableton must prepare to take greater responsibility for its own future. Our goal is to create a public safety organization that is responsive, accountable, financially responsible, and designed specifically for the needs of our community.”

The city will host a town hall meeting to answer residents’ questions about the public safety strategy on June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway.

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released the following statement:

“Cobb County supports the City of Mableton’s efforts to establish its own public safety operations and respects the City’s authority to determine how best to serve its residents.

The terms of our mediated agreement had Mableton running their own police department by May 31, 2027. Mableton offered this path forward during mediation of which the County agreed. Please note that the County did not suggest this one-year offramp to Mableton, nor was Mableton coerced into offering this term. Mableton offered this term on their own accord, and the County agreed to it. The County still stands by the provisions of the mediated agreement and the related intergovernmental agreements supported by each party at our respective County Commission and City Council meetings.

Our priority has always been, and remains, the safety and well-being of the people who live, work, and visit Mableton. Cobb County is committed to continuing to serve and protect residents while assisting the City through this transition process. We remain willing to work collaboratively to ensure public safety services are delivered effectively and without disruption.

As Mableton continues to develop its long-term public safety framework, Cobb County stands ready to support productive discussions and cooperative solutions. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and our focus remains on maintaining the high level of service that residents expect and deserve."

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