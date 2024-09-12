Child rescued, mother injured in violent carjacking in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after carjacking a woman and kidnapping her child.

Fayetteville Police said on Wednesday afternoon, a woman went up to police and said that she had been assaulted and carjacked in the area of North Glynn Street by a man that she knows.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police later learned that the suspect left the area with the victim’s child inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped search for the stolen vehicle and child. They were found just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say officers attempted a traffic stop at the N Glynn Street and Forrest Avenue intersection. The driver drove off from the traffic stop, and a Fayetteville officer used a PIT maneuver to slow down the chase.

The suspect continued into the parking lot of an establishment in the direction of two officers standing in the area, who were forced to run away from the vehicle before being hit. The car was boxed in after entering the parking lot, ending the pursuit.

TRENDING STORIES:

The kidnapped child was rescued from the car, and the suspect, 52-year-old Ervin Wallace, was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for minor injuries from the assault.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Wallace will be held at the Fayette County Jail pending multiple charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for man who threw suspected bleach into face of teenage drive-thru worker

©2024 Cox Media Group