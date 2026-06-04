Child rescued after falling into metro Atlanta creek

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters rescued a child who fell into a creek while hiking with family Thursday afternoon.

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The Roswell Fire Department said the child was hiking on the National Park Service side of the park when they fell down an embankment and into Vickery Creek.

Fire crews said the child was able to get out of the water but could not climb back up the steep bank.

Because the best access to the child was from the Roswell side of the creek, firefighters launched an inflatable rescue boat.

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Crews reached the child and safely transported them back to the Rowell side, where they were united with family members.

No injuries were reported. The child’s age and identity were not released.

The RFD is reminding visitors that the terrain around Vickery Creek can be steep and slippery, especially near the water’s edge.

Officials encourage hikers to stay on designated trails, closely supervise children near embankments and wear a life jacket when in or around the water.

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