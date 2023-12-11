Child dies after being found unresponsive at SW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a child’s death at a southwest Atlanta home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a home off Renfrew Court on Monday morning after getting a call about a child who was unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the child’s name or age; however, a family member at the house confirmed to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the child was a 4-year-old girl.

The cause of death is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

