Multiple people killed in crash on I-85 south on Georgia/Alabama line

ALABAMA — Multiple people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 on the Georgia/Alabama line, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:26 a.m. on I-85 SB near exit 77 in Alabama. All northbound are shut down and traffic is being diverted off of the interstate. Georgia exit 2 is also shut down.

The southbound lanes have been reopened but deputies said traffic will still be backed up for an “extensive period” of time as first responsders are still working the crash site.

The area is near the Kia plant.

The crash is expected to clear around 12 p.m CST. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Deputies have not released the number of people killed or said how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

