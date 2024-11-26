Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns to go behind-the-scenes at ‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’

ATLANTA — It’s the holiday season and a tradition for Channel 2 Action News returns on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns will go behind-the-scenes at the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each year, the Atlanta Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland with more than a million Christmas lights. Burns says the string of lights would be enough to stretch from Atlanta to Lake Lanier.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” features favorites like Nature’s Wonders, the Tunnel of Lights, the Orchestral Orbs and the return of White Rabbit to the Skyline Garden Pond.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 12. General admission tickets range from $29.95 to $49.95 for adults and $26.95 to $46.95 for children ages 3-12.

Click here for more ticket information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group