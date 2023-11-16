Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

BRANDON, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is testing a new way to deliver your order - flying it to you with a drone!
Drone delivery is only available for a limited time at a small number of restaurants.
Unfortunately, none of the locations in Georgia are among the drone test locations.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One of the test locations is in Brandon, Florida.
The Brandon location is testing drone delivery for a limited time with free delivery.
For obvious reasons, the delivery area is quite limited to a range close to the restaurant.
A video posted on the Brandon location’s Facebook page showed workers packing an order in a box, then a representative with the company DroneUp secured the package to the drone, and off it went.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SWAT units, bomb squad responding to situation in DeKalb County neighborhood
- Georgia high school football coach removed after 20 players baptized after practice
- Stone Mountain Park officials release cause of fire that destroyed Civil War-era home
The drone hovered over its delivery spot and lowered the package down to the customer apparently through using a cable or wire.
If the trial proves successful, perhaps we’ll see drone delivery roll out to more Chick-fil-A restaurants, maybe even around metro Atlanta.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN RELATED NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group