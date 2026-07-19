Chess champion teaches life lessons at free youth event

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Children and their families gathered Sunday at the Be Someone Dreaming Room in Stone Mountain for a free chess workshop led by national chess champion.

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The event focused on using chess to teach skills beyond the game, including critical thinking, leadership, self-discipline, problem-solving and decision-making.

Dr. Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson, founder and CEO of Be Someone, Inc., led the event.

Throughout the session, Hudson encouraged participants to think strategically and apply the lessons they learn on the chessboard to everyday life.

“When children learn to think before they move on the chessboard, they also learn to think before they act in life,” Hudson said.

The free community event also gave parents an opportunity to learn more about the organization’s youth programs, which promote academic success and character development through chess instruction and mentoring.

Be Someone Inc. is based in Stone Mountain and offers programs designed to encourage positive decision-making and leadership among young people.

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