Woodstock police investigate use of force by officer during traffic arrest

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police are investigating one of their own for the “use of force” by an officer during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Sunday just before 10 p.m.

The officer stopped a driver for speeding and reckless driving on Main Street.

Investigators say it got physical when the officer tried to arrest the driver.

The driver was evaluated by EMS and taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

The department reviewed the incident, and the charges were requested to be dismissed the next day.

That driver filed a formal complaint with the department on Tuesday.

The department said the officer was recording the incident on their body-worn camera.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own investigation into the incident.

Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones said, “We will do our best to provide information as it becomes available to be released while maintaining the integrity of the investigation through this process.”

