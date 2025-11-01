Woodstock hosts its 3rd annual Dia De Los Muertos festival this weekend

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Arts is hosting its third annual Día De Los Muertos Festival this weekend at the Event Green in Woodstock, Georgia.

The festival offers a variety of activities, including art from local vendors, authentic Mexican food, live mariachi music, salsa dancing, and a showing of Disney’s Coco.

Day one of the festival began at 12 p.m. on Saturday and closes at 8 p.m. On Sunday, it kicks off at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the community ofrenda by bringing a photo or small offering to honor loved ones who have passed.

The event is free to explore, inviting families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy the cultural celebration.

Woodstock Arts aims to bring culturally diverse and emotionally resonant artistic experiences to the community through events like this festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group