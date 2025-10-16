Woodstock City Council passes new rules for parking deck activities

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — In a unanimous vote, the Woodstock City Council passed new regulations for how public parking decks can be used.

The ordinance passed Monday sets rules for how parking decks and covered parking structures can be used by the public.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to council documents, the following restrictions for Woodstock parking decks are set:

Vehicles without registration cannot be parked

Drones, segways, ATVs, powered one-wheeled vehicles and other personal transports are banned from being parked in all parking decks, garages and structures in the Woodstock city limit

TRENDING STORIES:

There are also bans on the following types of conduct in all parking structures in the Woodstock city limits:

Camping, sleeping or staying in a space on or inside a vehicle for more than four hours in a parking deck

Parking vehicles anywhere not marked as a parking space

Riding or operating powered or unpowered personal transports, including bikes, skateboards, scooters and more

Aggressive or otherwise unnecessary acceleration, including intentional making of tire marks or unnecessary engine noise

Climbing

Skating

Loitering

Ignition or use of open flames

Standing, sitting or placing items that are not vehicles into designated parking spaces

Reserving or marking otherwise unmarked or unreserved parking spots

Yelling or physical confrontations in non-emergency situations

Playing music or broadcasts or generating noise in violation of city statutes

Additionally, unattended vehicles left in the same space for 24 hours or more in what is determined to be a restricted zone will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Violations could lead to $1,000 fines or up to 60 days in jail, or both, for each instance.

The ordinance took effect immediately upon vote approval on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group