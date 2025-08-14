Woodstock City Council approves construction of 2 new fire stations

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock will soon have two new fire stations.

The Woodstock City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve the addition of new fire stations on Ridgewalk Parkway and another on Long Drive.

Woodstock currently has two fire stations.

The council has been considering the addition of a third station for several years and adding 12 new firefighters.

Knowing that Woodstock officials were also evaluating the need for a fourth fire station, the project’s contractor, Spratlin Construction, offered a cost savings if both the third and fourth fire stations could launch at the same time.

The contract for the third station on Ridgewalk Parkway, Station 28, is projected to cost $7.437 million, while the contract for the fourth station on Long Drive uses the same plans as the first building, and is projected to cost just over $6.831 million.

Building both stations at the same time will allow the city to save $606,000.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell praised the council’s decision, saying, “You’ve just added two new fire stations that will dramatically improve coverage and response times across our city, saving lives for generations to come. Since I’ve joined you in this role, you made a 26% starting pay increase for police officers which resulted in being fully staffed on the police force in the city and for the first time in over 10 years, you hired 12 new firefighters, taking the fire department from 48 to 60. You’ve made historic investments in public safety.”

The city did not specify when construction is expected to begin.

