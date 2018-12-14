0 Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds are under a Boil Water Advisory in parts of Canton after a water main break. Some people were even left without water for some time.

The city said the issue has been fixed, but now it is waiting on the results of water samples to see when the water will be safe to drink.

"We just used bottle water to brush our teeth until they tell us the water is OK," Deborah Strobel told Channel 2 Action News.

Strobel lives in the apartment complex on Andersen Avenue. The water main behind the complex broke Thursday.

"I saw they were working on it yesterday. We didn't have any water," Strobel said.

A Boil Water Advisory was issued for the following areas: Oakdale Community, Norton Lakes, Misty Hollow, Cottonwood Creek, Woodlands, Ivey Dr, Sunset, South McCollum, Alexander Ridge and Canterbury Ridge areas for residents.

The water was turned back on by late Thursday night. Water samples were taken early Friday morning and sent out for lab testing. That started the 24-hour clock for when the boil water advisory could be lifted.

"It is a pretty severe inconvenience," Rodolphe Drolet said. "If we hadn't just had our daughter's party for her birthday, we would not have bottled water."

Nearly a dozen communities were affected. Schools and businesses along Marietta Highway were affected too.

The Cherokee School District told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that students at Ace Academy and Cherokee High School were given bottled water and hand sanitizer. Staff also adjusted its food preparation techniques for the day -- something residents had to do, as well.

Not only can you not drink the water when there is an advisory like this, you can't cook with it either, unless you boil it first.

Strobel said she's just not used to having to boil water, so she's looking at other dinner options for her family.

"We ate out last night and I don't know if I want to try and cook again because I don't really understand how bad the water is so I am kinda leery about it, so I will probably eat out again tonight," Strobel said.

City officials said the advisory could be lifted by 4 a.m. Saturday morning and said the water is fine for bathing and hand-washing.

